08:51

Iran in Mumbai stands up for India after President Trump's 'hellhole' repost.



The embassy writes: "Maybe someone should book a one-way cultural detox for Mr. #Trump, it might just reduce the random bakwaas. Kabhi #India aa ke dekho, phir bolna."



The US on Thursday sought to control the damage done by a controversial social media repost by US President Donald Trump, putting out a message that the American leader believes India is a "great" country led by a "good friend of mine".



The President has said, "India is a great country with a very good friend of mine at the top", the spokesperson of the US embassy said.



The spokesperson's statement came in response to queries from the Indian media about the controversy created by Trump reposting on social media comments by radio show host Michael Savage that referred to India, China and some other countries as "hellholes"



Iran In Hyderabad also posted a message in solidarity: "Things I loved in Mumbai?

Chai with bun maska, vada pav, and pav bhaji that could fix a bad day in 3 bites.

I believe in 'Roti and Respect', but stepping into South India... Bhai, that's a whole different league; like India unlocked its 'heaven mode', trust me, it's MORE beautiful."