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Modi tries photography on the Ganga

Fri, 24 April 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a boat ride on the Hooghly river here on Friday morning and met with boatmen and morning walkers.

Modi posted a few photographs of his river trip on social media, in which he is seen seated on a wooden boat with a camera in hand, and the iconic Howrah Bridge and the Vidyasagar Setu are visible in the background.

"Tried my hand at photographing this great river. Also caught a close glimpse of the Vidyasagar Setu and Howrah Bridge," the Prime Minister said on X. -- PTI

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