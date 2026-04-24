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Rupee drops to 94.25/USD

Fri, 24 April 2026
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The rupee stayed on a downward track for the fifth straight day, losing 24 paise to 94.25 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, weighed by volatile crude oil prices and an elevated US dollar, with prospects of West Asia peace talks turning hazier.

Analysts said that despite a ceasefire in place between the United States and Iran, ship movement through the Strait of Hormuz remained uncertain after the US military on Thursday seized another Iranian oil tanker, intensifying the standoff and unsettling the fuel prices worldwide.

President Donald Trump has also ordered the US military to "shoot and kill" small Iranian boats that deploy mines to choke traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Unabated withdrawal of foreign funds from domestic stock markets also added to investors' worries, triggering a massive sell-off in equities and further dragging down the local currency, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.25 and stayed at the same level in early deals, registering a loss of 24 paise from the previous closing level.

Extended its losing streak for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday, the rupee settled 23 paise lower at 94.01. -- PTI

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