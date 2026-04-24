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O majhi re...

Fri, 24 April 2026
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PM Narendra Modi shares this image from West Bengal: "For every Bengali, the Ganga occupies a very special place. One can say that the Ganga flows through the soul of Bengal. Her divine waters carry the timeless spirit of an entire civilisation.

"This morning in Kolkata, I spent some time on the banks of the Hooghly river, an opportunity to express gratitude to Maa Ganga.

"Also had the opportunity to meet boatmen, whose hardworking nature is admirable and morning walkers.

"On the Hooghly, reiterated our commitment to work towards the development of West Bengal and the prosperity of the great Bengali people."

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