Police to conduct psychoanalysis of Delhi monster rapist

10:31

In a shocking case that has sent shockwaves across the national capital, Delhi Police are likely to conduct a psychological analysis of the accused, Rahul Meena, in the brutal rape and murder of a 22-year-old daughter of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer in South Delhi's Kailash Hills.



The victim was a young IIT Delhi graduate and civil services aspirant preparing for her first UPSC attempt. According to police, the young woman had been living a disciplined and focused life, with her daily routine centred entirely around her ambition to join the civil services and serve the nation.



According to the sources, Delhi Police is likely to conduct a psychological analysis of the accused as part of the ongoing investigation. The proposed assessment will aim to evaluate the mental state, behavioural patterns, and possible motives behind the crime.



The move comes after the accused reportedly displayed unusual calmness and a lack of remorse during interrogation.



Sources added that the analysis may include clinical evaluation by experts to assess aggression levels, emotional response, and traits linked to conditions such as Antisocial Personality Disorder.



Investigators are also examining whether the crime was premeditated or impulsive, with psycho profiling expected to play a key role in establishing the sequence of events.



Further investigation into the case is underway.



Meanwhile, on Thursday, Delhi Police got four days of custodial interrogation of accused Rahul Meena after he was produced before the Saket Court in connection with the case. He was arrested from a hotel in Dwarka shortly after the incident and is currently in custody.



Police sources said the request for custody was crucial to reconstruct the sequence of events, verify digital and forensic evidence, and establish the full motive behind the crime. Meena was arrested from a hotel in Dwarka shortly after the incident and has since been in police custody. -- ANI