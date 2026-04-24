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RSS not Indian Ku Klux Klan, says Hosabale

Fri, 24 April 2026
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The RSS is not an Indian version of the Ku Klux Klan, the American white supremacist group, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said here, highlighting the organisation's work across different spheres of society.

Speaking at an interactive session at the New India Conference organised by the Hudson Institute, Hosabale said there are misconceptions about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) similar to misunderstandings about India in the US.

"The narrative that has been built for decades, knowingly or unknowingly as part of an agenda or otherwise, is that RSS is a Hindu supremacist organisation or that it is anti-Christian, anti-minority, anti-development and anti-modernisation," he said during a discussion with author Walter Russell Mead on Thursday.

"So what is pro is not highlighted; instead, the anti has always been propagated... some Indian version of the Ku Klux Klan, which we are not," Hosabale said.

He said Hindu philosophy and culture view the whole world as one family and do not endorse supremacy.

"We see oneness in everything, living and non-living. When that is the basic philosophy of Hindus, the question of a supremacist nature does not arise. Also, in history, Hindus have never invaded any country," the RSS chief said.

Hosabale described RSS as a volunteer-driven movement rooted in India's cultural and civilisational ethos. -- PTI

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