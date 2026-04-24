I don't think about it: Trump on Iran's FIFA participation

09:46

Uncertainty over Iran's participation in the FIFA World Cup 2026 has deepened after remarks from the United States President Donald Trump and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted potential security and entry issues.



US special envoy Paolo Zampolli had earlier proposed to replace Iran's football team with Italy in the competition.



"I don't think about it too much... Let me gie that a little thought," Trump told the media at the White House when asked about the potential idea of Italy replacing Iran in the World Cup tournament, which is scheduled to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, 2026.



Marco Rubio, however, struck a more direct tone, clarifying that the United States has not formally barred Iran's team but raised concerns about accompanying personnel.



"Nothing from the US has told them that they can't come. The problem with Iran would not be the athletes but some other people they would want to bring, some of whom have ties to the IRGC. We may not be able to let them in... They decide not to come on their own because they decided not to come, but they can't bring a bunch of IRGC terrorists into our country and pretend that they are journalists and athletic trainers," he said. -- PTI