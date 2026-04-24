HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

We have complete control: Trump on blockade against Iran

Fri, 24 April 2026
Share:
09:26
image
US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) said that the United States has full control over its blockade measures against Iran, calling them effective.

He also said that Iran's reported actions in the region, including targeting multiple countries, could be a serious mistake.

Speaking to the reporters in White House, Trump said, "That is very top secret... What we have done with the blockade is amazing, and nobody gets through. Nobody wants to get through; nobody's trying... We have complete control... For Iran to shoot at Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, all the different places, they shot, nobody expected that. They thought they would shoot at Israel at all fairness, but you didn't expect they would be shooting at numerous other countries. I think it was a big mistake. If they're putting mines down, it's a big mistake for them, I will say."

Earlier in a post on Truth Social, Trump said he is under no pressure to end the conflict with Iran, asserting that the country is in a weakened position militarily and economically.

He added that any deal will be made only when it is in the best interest of the United States and its allies.

"For those people, fewer in number now than ever before, that are reading The Failing New York Times, or watching Fake News CNN, that think that I am "anxious" to end the War (if you would even call it that!) with Iran, please be advised that I am possibly the least pressured person ever to be in this position. I have all the time in the World, but Iran doesn't -- The clock is ticking! The reason some of the Media is doing so poorly with Subscribers and Viewers is because they no longer have credibility," the post read. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! I don't think about it: Trump on Iran's FIFA participation
LIVE! I don't think about it: Trump on Iran's FIFA participation

Uninformed, in poor taste: India on Trump's remark
Uninformed, in poor taste: India on Trump's remark

India has criticised US President Donald Trump's social media repost referring to India and other countries as 'hellholes' in the context of immigration, deeming the remarks 'uninformed' and 'inappropriate'.

Don't rush me to end Iran war; won't use nukes: Trump
Don't rush me to end Iran war; won't use nukes: Trump

US President Donald Trump stated he would not set a deadline for ending the conflict with Iran, claiming Iran's military capabilities have been severely weakened. He also said he would not use nuclear weapons and maintained the US has...

US in damage-control mode after Trump's India repost row
US in damage-control mode after Trump's India repost row

The US embassy spokesperson issued a statement clarifying President Trump's views on India after a controversial social media repost. The statement emphasised the strong relationship between the two countries and Trump's positive view of...

'I commited a crime, made a mistake'
'I commited a crime, made a mistake'

A Delhi court has remanded Rahul Meena, accused of murdering the daughter of a senior IRS officer, to four days of police custody. The accused admitted to committing a crime and a mistake, claiming he needed the deceased's fingerprints...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO