Ensure free movement on all roads in Manipur: HM

Sat, 01 March 2025
15:02
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday directed security forces to ensure free movement of people on all roads in Manipur from March 8.
 
Chairing a meeting where the security situation of Manipur was reviewed, the home minister said that strict action should be taken against those creating obstructions on the roads.
 
This was the first such meeting held after the imposition of the President's rule in the northeastern state, which has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 2023. Over 250 people have lost their lives in the violence.
 
"The home minister took stock of the security situation in Manipur. A detailed briefing was given on the overall law and order situation in the state," sources said.
 
Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, top officials of the Manipur government, Army, paramilitary forces attended the meeting.
 
The President's rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13 after N Biren Singh resigned as chief minister. The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation. -- PTI

