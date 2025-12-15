HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

One dies in Telangana steel factory accident

Mon, 15 December 2025
Share:
21:26
image
A 35-year-old worker from Bihar died and another sustained severe burns following sudden leakage of molten metal from a furnace at a steel factory in Medak district of Telangana on Monday evening, police said. 

The accident occurred at around 4 PM when the furnace suddenly ruptured, resulting in the leakage of molten metal. 

Owing to the intense heat radiation and forceful impact of the metal, the workers operating the ladle crane suffered severe burns. 

"One person succumbed to injuries while being shifted to the hospital, and another is currently undergoing treatment," a senior police official said. 

Both the injured and the deceased, who were ladle crane operators, belong to Bihar state, he said. 

The molten metal did not fall on them, the official further said adding that they sustained burns due to intense heat radiation of the molten metal. 

Thick black smoke emanated from the factory located under the jurisdiction of Manoharabad Police Station after the accident. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi fog: 228 flights cancelled, 5 diverted
LIVE! Delhi fog: 228 flights cancelled, 5 diverted

Maha set for civic battle in Mumbai, 28 bodies on Jan 15
Maha set for civic battle in Mumbai, 28 bodies on Jan 15

Votes will be counted on January 16 and the outcome will be keenly watched as the BJP-led Mahayuti will seek to stamp its supremacy in urban landscape, especially in Mumbai, while the Opposition parties will try to redeem themselves...

Rapido rider held for molesting female passenger in Kalyan
Rapido rider held for molesting female passenger in Kalyan

A Rapido bike taxi rider was arrested in Kalyan, Thane, for allegedly molesting a 26-year-old woman passenger and stealing Rs 1000 from her. The incident has also raised concerns about unauthorized bike taxi services and violations of...

Manipur violence: SC seeks clarity on audio clip examination
Manipur violence: SC seeks clarity on audio clip examination

The Supreme Court has raised concerns about the forensic examination of leaked audio clips related to the 2023 ethnic violence in Manipur, questioning why the entire available audio was not sent for analysis.

Why The '2 Gujaratis' Chose Nitin Nabin
Why The '2 Gujaratis' Chose Nitin Nabin

Nitin Nabin's selection is a bold political decision by the Two Gujaratis.When Rahul Gandhi has resurrected the issue of social justice, the BJP and the Two Gujaratis are sticking to their plan and agenda, explains Sheela Bhatt.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO