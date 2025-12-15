HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

MP: Automatic rifles, grenade launcher, explosives recovered from Maoist dumps

Mon, 15 December 2025
Share:
22:23
image
A large cache of arms, including four semi-automatic rifles and a grenade launcher, along with Rs 11.57 lakh cash were seized from Maoist dumps in Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Monday.   

The recoveries were made on the basis of information provided by 12 surrendered Maoists, he added. 

"Acting on the inputs, teams of security forces launched search operations and recovered the dumps from different locations in the forests. The items included Rs 11,57,385 in cash, four semi-automatic rifles, one grenade launcher, one bolt-action rifle, eight pump-action single-shot rifles, one handmade country-made pistol, 451 rounds of ammunition and 26 magazines," a police statement said. 

Claymore mine pipes, 500 grams of gunpowder, 16 kilograms of explosive material, 22-metre spikes, two kilograms of bolts and pellets, five electric detonators, a voltmeter, four battery cells, a stethoscope, a BP machine and life-saving medicines were also found at these dumps, it added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi fog: 228 flights cancelled, 5 diverted
LIVE! Delhi fog: 228 flights cancelled, 5 diverted

Maha set for civic battle in Mumbai, 28 bodies on Jan 15
Maha set for civic battle in Mumbai, 28 bodies on Jan 15

Votes will be counted on January 16 and the outcome will be keenly watched as the BJP-led Mahayuti will seek to stamp its supremacy in urban landscape, especially in Mumbai, while the Opposition parties will try to redeem themselves...

Rapido rider held for molesting female passenger in Kalyan
Rapido rider held for molesting female passenger in Kalyan

A Rapido bike taxi rider was arrested in Kalyan, Thane, for allegedly molesting a 26-year-old woman passenger and stealing Rs 1000 from her. The incident has also raised concerns about unauthorized bike taxi services and violations of...

Manipur violence: SC seeks clarity on audio clip examination
Manipur violence: SC seeks clarity on audio clip examination

The Supreme Court has raised concerns about the forensic examination of leaked audio clips related to the 2023 ethnic violence in Manipur, questioning why the entire available audio was not sent for analysis.

Why The '2 Gujaratis' Chose Nitin Nabin
Why The '2 Gujaratis' Chose Nitin Nabin

Nitin Nabin's selection is a bold political decision by the Two Gujaratis.When Rahul Gandhi has resurrected the issue of social justice, the BJP and the Two Gujaratis are sticking to their plan and agenda, explains Sheela Bhatt.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO