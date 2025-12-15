MP: Automatic rifles, grenade launcher, explosives recovered from Maoist dumps

22:23





The recoveries were made on the basis of information provided by 12 surrendered Maoists, he added.





"Acting on the inputs, teams of security forces launched search operations and recovered the dumps from different locations in the forests. The items included Rs 11,57,385 in cash, four semi-automatic rifles, one grenade launcher, one bolt-action rifle, eight pump-action single-shot rifles, one handmade country-made pistol, 451 rounds of ammunition and 26 magazines," a police statement said.





Claymore mine pipes, 500 grams of gunpowder, 16 kilograms of explosive material, 22-metre spikes, two kilograms of bolts and pellets, five electric detonators, a voltmeter, four battery cells, a stethoscope, a BP machine and life-saving medicines were also found at these dumps, it added. -- PTI

A large cache of arms, including four semi-automatic rifles and a grenade launcher, along with Rs 11.57 lakh cash were seized from Maoist dumps in Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Monday.