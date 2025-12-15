Delhi shuts classes upto Class 5 as AQI worsens

21:10

File image





Schools have been directed to conduct online classes for these grades until further notice.





The government clarified that classes for students in Class 6 and above will continue in line with earlier instructions.





All schools have been asked to strictly comply with the order and ensure that parents are informed without delay.





The decision comes amid worsening air quality in the national capital, which has prompted authorities to take precautionary steps to safeguard children's health. -- ANI

Offline classes for students from nursery to Class 5 have been suspended across Delhi in view of the sharp rise in the Air Quality Index, the Delhi government said on Monday.