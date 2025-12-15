Terrorist hurt in encounter in J-K's Udhampur; area cordoned off

22:21





The gunfight has stopped but the area has been put under tight security cordon and all escape routes have been plugged to neutralise the holed-up terrorists, the officials said.





The gunfight started at village Soan in Majalta area of the hilly district when security forces launched a search operation following information about the presence of terrorists believed to be affiliated with Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit, the officials said.





Inspector general of police, Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti said the contact was established with the terrorists after police received precise input about them in the remote village.





"Joint team of Special Operations Group of police along with Army and CRPF are on job," the officer said.





In another post, the IGP said a very small SOG team engaged the terrorists.





Combing of the forest has been impeded due to darkness and treacherous terrain.





The officials said the encounter took place in the besieged village around 6 pm and continued for sometime. -- PTI

A terrorist was believed to be injured in an encounter with security forces in a remote forest village in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday evening, officials said.