Four flights cancelled, 38 delayed at Srinagar airport due to bad weather

An official of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) said while four IndiGo flights were cancelled due to operational reasons, an equal number of flights of the private carrier had to be cancelled owing to bad weather.





Nine inbound and nine outbound flights of IndiGo airlines were delayed due to inclement weather, the official said.





Twenty flights 10 inbound and 10 outbound of other carriers were also delayed due to adverse weather conditions, he said. -- PTI

