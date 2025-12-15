SIR: Draft rolls of 3 states, 2 UTs to be published on Tuesday

21:48





The Election Commission said draft rolls of West Bengal, Rajasthan, Goa, Puducherry and Lakshadweep will be published on Tuesday.





The chief electoral officers and district election officers will share hard copies of the draft rolls with all recognised political parties.





The rolls will be uploaded on the CEO and DEO websites as well.





Lists of absent, shifted, dead and duplicate electors will also be uploaded on CEO and DEO websites.





Last week, the poll panel had extended the timeline for the SIR in five states and one UT following requests from the CEOs.





The schedules were revised for Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.





The enumeration period for these six states and UT was to end on Thursday last and the draft electoral rolls were to be published on December 16. -- PTI

