HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

SIR: Draft rolls of 3 states, 2 UTs to be published on Tuesday

Mon, 15 December 2025
Share:
21:48
image
Draft electoral rolls of three states and two Union Territories will be published on Tuesday as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of voters' list. 

The Election Commission said draft rolls of West Bengal, Rajasthan, Goa, Puducherry and Lakshadweep will be published on Tuesday. 

The chief electoral officers and district election officers will share hard copies of the draft rolls with all recognised political parties. 

The rolls will be uploaded on the CEO and DEO websites as well. 

Lists of absent, shifted, dead and duplicate electors will also be uploaded on CEO and DEO websites. 

Last week, the poll panel had extended the timeline for the SIR in five states and one UT following requests from the CEOs. 

The schedules were revised for Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. 

The enumeration period for these six states and UT was to end on Thursday last and the draft electoral rolls were to be published on December 16. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi fog: 228 flights cancelled, 5 diverted
LIVE! Delhi fog: 228 flights cancelled, 5 diverted

Maha set for civic battle in Mumbai, 28 bodies on Jan 15
Maha set for civic battle in Mumbai, 28 bodies on Jan 15

Votes will be counted on January 16 and the outcome will be keenly watched as the BJP-led Mahayuti will seek to stamp its supremacy in urban landscape, especially in Mumbai, while the Opposition parties will try to redeem themselves...

Rapido rider held for molesting female passenger in Kalyan
Rapido rider held for molesting female passenger in Kalyan

A Rapido bike taxi rider was arrested in Kalyan, Thane, for allegedly molesting a 26-year-old woman passenger and stealing Rs 1000 from her. The incident has also raised concerns about unauthorized bike taxi services and violations of...

Manipur violence: SC seeks clarity on audio clip examination
Manipur violence: SC seeks clarity on audio clip examination

The Supreme Court has raised concerns about the forensic examination of leaked audio clips related to the 2023 ethnic violence in Manipur, questioning why the entire available audio was not sent for analysis.

Why The '2 Gujaratis' Chose Nitin Nabin
Why The '2 Gujaratis' Chose Nitin Nabin

Nitin Nabin's selection is a bold political decision by the Two Gujaratis.When Rahul Gandhi has resurrected the issue of social justice, the BJP and the Two Gujaratis are sticking to their plan and agenda, explains Sheela Bhatt.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO