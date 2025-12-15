HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Over 2,800 farmers died by suicide in Karnataka since 2023-24 FY: Minister

Mon, 15 December 2025
23:19
File image
File image
A total of 2,809 farmers have died by suicide in Karnataka since the 2023-24 fiscal year, with the state ranking second in the country for such suicides, minister N Cheluvarayaswamy has informed the state legislative assembly. 

In a written reply to a question from BJP MLA Arvind Bellad during the ongoing winter session in Belagavi, the state agricultural minister said that 1,254 farmer suicides were reported in 2023-24, 1,178 in 2024-25, and 377 cases were recorded in 2025-26 (as of now). 

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Karnataka ranks second nationally in farmer suicides. 

However, Cheluvarayaswamy noted a decrease in suicides compared to the previous three years. 

Data provided by the minister revealed that Haveri reported the highest number of suicides, with 297 cases, followed by Belagavi at 259, Kalaburagi (234), Dharwad (195), and Mysuru (190). 

In terms of compensation, the state government disbursed Rs 54 crore to 1,081 eligible farmer families in 2023-24, Rs 44.8 crore to 896 families in 2024-25, and Rs 9.65 crore to 193 families in 2025-26 (until November). 

There are 112 cases still under review. The government attributed the delay in compensation payments to technical issues, assuring that once resolved, payments will be made promptly. -- PTI

