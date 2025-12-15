HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
President turns down Bills replacing WB Guv as chancellor

Mon, 15 December 2025
23:38
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose/File image
President Droupadi Murmu has withheld assent to three amendment Bills passed by the West Bengal Assembly, seeking to replace the governor of the state with the chief minister as chancellor of state-run universities, an official said on Monday. 

As a result, Governor CV Ananda Bose will continue to discharge his duties as the Chancellor as before, in line with the existing legal provisions, the official said. 

In April 2024, Bose had reserved the West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Aliah University (Amendment) Bill, 2022, and the West Bengal University of Health Sciences (Amendment) Bill, 2022, for the consideration of the President of India. 

The West Bengal University of Health Sciences (Amendment) Bill, 2022. 

All the Bills, passed in June that year, sought to replace the governor with the chief minister as the chancellor of the state-aided universities. Jagdeep Dhankhar was the governor of West Bengal at that time. 

"The Bills sought to replace the governor with the chief minister as the chancellor of the state-aided universities. The Hon'ble President of India has withheld assent from the above Bills," the Lok Bhavan official said. -- PTI

