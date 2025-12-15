HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
HC quashes criminal proceedings against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

Mon, 15 December 2025
22:03
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey/File image
The Jharkhand high court on Monday quashed criminal proceedings against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for allegedly assaulting a person on the charge of cow smuggling in Deoghar. 

Dubey had challenged the FIR registered against him at Manoharpur police station in Deoghar. 

In the complaint, it was alleged that the Godda MP had assaulted the person for allegedly selling cattle illegally at Manoharpur market in December, 2023. 

The FIR stated that the BJP leader used his clout to assault him, while branding the person a Bangladeshi cattle smuggler. 

The high court, after hearing the matter at length, quashed the FIR. -- PTI

