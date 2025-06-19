HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Will AI's black box be decoded abroad? Govt says...

Thu, 19 June 2025
18:51
Wreckage of AI aircraft. Pic: Amit Dave/Reuters
The government on Thursday said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau will decide on the location of decoding the black box of Air India's crashed Dreamliner. 

A multi-disciplinary team from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has commenced an investigation into the accident that killed around 270 people on June 12. 

"A combined unit of the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) has been recovered from the crash site on June 13, 2025, and another set was found on June 16. This model of aircraft has two black box sets," the civil aviation ministry said in a statement. 

The AAIB investigation is progressing steadily with all necessary support from local authorities and agencies, the ministry said, adding that key recovery work, including site documentation and evidence collection, has been completed, and further analysis is now underway. 

"It has been reported in certain media outlets that the CVR/DFDR (black box) from the ill-fated AI171 flight is being sent abroad for retrieval and analysis... The decision regarding the location for decoding the flight recorders will be taken by the AAIB after due assessment of all technical, safety, and security considerations," the statement said.

