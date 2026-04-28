Modi to flag off Ayodhya-Mumbai Amrit Bharat Express train

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Equipped with general and sleeper class accommodation, pantry cars, and Divyangjan-inclusive facilities, these trains integrate advanced features: Vande Bharat sleeper-inspired berth aesthetics, vibration-dampening semi-automatic couplers for a smoother ride, and crash-optimised coach architecture ensuring higher passenger protection, a release said. -- ANI

Indian Railway is set to enhance regional connectivity with the introduction of a weekly Ayodhya to Mumbai Amrit Bharat Express train, linking Uttar Pradesh with Maharashtra via Madhya Pradesh.By bridging vital cultural and commercial arteries, this train will deepen connections among major urban hubs while ensuring seamless transit for both devotees and the workforce.Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off this new weekly train on Tuesday in a virtual mode from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. This Weekly Amrit Bharat Express train will offer a blend of comfort, convenience, and affordability, marking another step towards inclusive and accessible rail travel in the country.Catering to economically modest travellers, Amrit Bharat trains represent next-generation, non-AC services engineered for secure and comfortable journeys.