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Rupee falls 41 paise to close at 94.56 against US dollar

Tue, 28 April 2026
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The rupee depreciated 41 paise to close at 94.56 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, as elevated crude oil prices and unabated foreign capital outflows amid rising geopolitical uncertainties dented investor sentiments.

Forex traders said the rupee has already weakened quite sharply, factoring in the likely widening of the Current Account Deficit (CAD) and volatile capital flows.

Moreover, persistent foreign fund outflows weighed on the rupee, as so far this year, FIIs have pulled out over USD 19 billion from Indian equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.35 against the US dollar, then lost ground and touched an intraday low of 94.58 against the US dollar, and finally settled for the day at 94.56 (provisional), registering a fall of 41 paise over its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee settled with gains of just one paisa to close at 94.15 against the US dollar. -- PTI

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