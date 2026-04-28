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Maha PWD dismisses 'cat in water tank' claim at Mantralaya as false

Tue, 28 April 2026
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The Maharashtra public works department (PWD) on Tuesday clarified that a message doing rounds that a cat fell into and died in a drinking water tank at Mantralaya, the state secretariat, is "completely false".

The department, in a communication, stated that a message had been circulating on social media platforms and WhatsApp groups of Mantralaya staffers that a cat had fallen into a water tank and died.

"All water tanks on the terrace of the main and extended buildings were inspected over the last few days. The tanks, which are 10 to 12 feet tall, are secured with heavy iron lids and remain closed at all times," it stated.

The department pointed out that access to the terrace is restricted, and the entry door remains locked, making it impossible for any animal to enter or fall into the tanks.

The Mantralaya premises, including the water tanks, were cleaned and inspected over the weekend, ruling out any such incident, it said.

"No cat has fallen into or died in any of the water tanks. The viral message is completely false," it clarified. -- PTI

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