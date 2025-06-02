HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
67 unexploded shells neutralised in Poonch

Mon, 02 June 2025
18:41
Over 60 unexploded shells have been successfully located and neutralized in forward villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a defence spokesperson said.

The shells were defused in villages Chajla, Jhulas, Mendhar, Mankot and Lower Krishna Ghati as part of an ongoing effort to protect lives and property in border regions, the spokesperson said.

He said the Army has been conducting systematic demolition of unexploded shells left behind after cross-border shelling by Pakistan between May 7 and 10.

"The shelling, which often targets civilian settlements, pose a persistent threat to residents and livestock in the affected areas. As of now, a total of 67 unexploded shells have been successfully neutralized," the spokesperson said.

He said that these operations are part of a broader initiative by the Army to clear populated and agricultural areas of dangerous ordnance.

The Army, working in close coordination with local administration, has been conducting these demolitions with utmost caution, he said, adding that the affected areas are first cordoned off, and civilians are temporarily relocated to ensure no harm during the controlled explosions.

Local residents have expressed relief and gratitude for the Army's efforts as these shells are potentially dangerous, the army said, reiterating the commitment to safeguarding border communities.

The Army is continuing area sanitisation and disposal operations wherever shelling has taken place, the spokesperson said.

He said the Army remains vigilant not only in responding to hostile actions but also in ensuring that post-shelling dangers like unexploded ordnance do not cause further casualties.

"The clearance mission will ensure that all potentially dangerous munitions are rendered harmless," the spokesperson said.  -- PTI

