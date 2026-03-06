HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Ricky Martin to perform at T20 World Cup closing ceremony

Fri, 06 March 2026
Share:
12:25
image
The closing ceremony of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Sunday will feature a performance by global pop icon Ricky Martin, best known for his hit song 'Livin' la Vida Loca'. 

The update was shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday through its official social media handles. "The #T20WorldCup party just got bigger! We are thrilled to announce Global Icon and Superstar Ricky Martin as the headliner for the Closing Ceremony before the Final at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. This is one celebration you don't want to miss! Gates Open: 3.30 pm Performances Begin: 5:30 pm," a post read.

The final will be held at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where India aims to extend their remarkable streak and claim another major ICC title by defeating New Zealand. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Nations clashing abnormal, but now new normal: Rajnath
LIVE! Nations clashing abnormal, but now new normal: Rajnath

Missing Su-30 MKI crashes in Assam; 2 pilots killed
Missing Su-30 MKI crashes in Assam; 2 pilots killed

An Indian Air Force Su-30 MKI fighter jet crashed in Assam during a training mission, prompting an immediate search operation for the missing pilots.

'Trump ka naya khel': Cong after US waiver on Russian oil
'Trump ka naya khel': Cong after US waiver on Russian oil

The Congress has strongly criticised the US government's temporary waiver allowing India to purchase Russian oil, raising concerns about continued 'American blackmail' and its impact on India's energy policy.

'Worst Gulf Crisis For Migrants In 50 Years'
'Worst Gulf Crisis For Migrants In 50 Years'

'In India, there is this first generation migrant, say from a small village in UP. He didn't go to the Gulf to buy a big house but make the life of his family better.''He may have paid 1 lakh rupees to an agent to go to the Gulf. Imagine...

Exclusive! Hamid Ansari On The Iran War
Exclusive! Hamid Ansari On The Iran War

'To suddenly give the impression of taking a position that is hostile to Iran, or, at least, not friendly to Iran, is not a good thing.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO