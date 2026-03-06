Ricky Martin to perform at T20 World Cup closing ceremony

12:25





The update was shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday through its official social media handles. "The #T20WorldCup party just got bigger! We are thrilled to announce Global Icon and Superstar Ricky Martin as the headliner for the Closing Ceremony before the Final at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. This is one celebration you don't want to miss! Gates Open: 3.30 pm Performances Begin: 5:30 pm," a post read.





The final will be held at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where India aims to extend their remarkable streak and claim another major ICC title by defeating New Zealand. -- ANI

The closing ceremony of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Sunday will feature a performance by global pop icon Ricky Martin, best known for his hit song 'Livin' la Vida Loca'.