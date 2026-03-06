Iran slams US attack on 'unarmed' ship returning from India

12:16

Security personnel stand guard at a hospital in Galle after the sinking of IRIS Dena. Pic: Reuters/Thilina Kaluthotage





The Iranian frigate, IRIS Dena, was returning home after participating in the Milan multilateral naval exercise hosted by India. At least 87 Iranian sailors were killed in the attack, which marked a major escalation in the conflict between the US and Iran outside of the Persian Gulf.





Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh, who is visiting India, emphasised that the IRIS Dena was in a non-combat configuration, returning from the Milan naval exercises and the US action against it was a serious violation of international law.





"This is a very sad, very unfortunate incident. That vessel was by invitation of our Indian friends, attending an international exercise. It was ceremonial. It was unloaded. It was unarmed," he said.





"It is very unfortunate. Many of the young Iranian sailors who were attending these exercises lost their lives. It cannot go with impunity for those who actually did that," he told reporters on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue. IRIS Dena was part of Indian Navy's premier multilateral maritime exercise Milan. The warship had also featured in the International Fleet Review in Vishakapatnam last month. Khatibzadeh, blasting the US for killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said "cherry-picking" of international law cannot be acceptable.





"Unfortunately, principles of international law have been attacked, and we have to stand together against these atrocities. Americans have assassinated the head of another state. If it is the new norm, then nobody, no country on earth can actually have diplomatic normalisation with other countries," he said. The Iranian deputy foreign minister said Tehran's priority now is to "exercise ultimate resistance against the aggressor." -- PTI

