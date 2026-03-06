HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
IBM's 1st Infra Innovation Centre Opens In Bengaluru

Fri, 06 March 2026
IBM has launched its maiden Infrastructure Innovation Centre within its India Systems Development Lab (ISDL) campus, as it continues to focus on advanced infrastructure engineering and artificial intelligence (AI) innovation in one of its key markets.

Designed as a collaborative engineering hub, the innovation centre will bring together IBM's systems architects and infrastructure specialists from ISDL to co-create AI solutions with clients, software makers, system integrators and GCCs.

By bringing together cutting-edge infrastructure technologies, hybrid cloud capabilities and AI solutions under one roof, the centre is designed to accelerate the development and deployment of secure, scalable and responsible enterprise AI systems.

"We have added a lot of new missions, scope, and products that are completely getting done and delivered from India,' said Subhathra Srinivasaraghavan, vice president, ISDL.

"But this one is a big one for us because we are bringing together some of the related teams. People who work across the stack, for example, someone who is designing the processor, writing firmware code, operating system code, virtualisation -- all of them are going to now operate from the same building. So it's going to increase the speed of innovation and the collaboration between the teams,' she added.

ISDL is the largest development hub in IBM's infrastructure business, which includes mainframes, servers, storage, cloud, and technology lifecycle services (TLS) business. India plays a critical role in modernising IBM's mainframes, the backbone for some of the most critical applications in the world of banking, airlines, retail and government.

-- Avik Das, Business Standard

