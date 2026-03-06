No civilian should die in war: Sri Lanka

13:04





He says, "No civilian should die in wars. Our approach is that every life is as precious as our own. We jealously guard our non-aligned policy while ensuring that humanitarian values and the saving of lives remain our top priority. What the world urgently needs today is peace.





"There is a real risk of a severe global economic crisis, and entire societies are facing serious and complex challenges. We call upon all parties to demonstrate a firm commitment to peace. As a state, Sri Lanka stands ready to support every step toward ending hostilities. All our actions are aimed at saving lives and ensuring that humanity prevails."

Sri Lanka president Anura Kumara Dissanayake makes a strong statement against the Iran conflict which has reached its shores with the downing of Iranian vessel IRIS Dena.