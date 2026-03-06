HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
No civilian should die in war: Sri Lanka

Fri, 06 March 2026
Sri Lanka president Anura Kumara Dissanayake makes a strong statement against the Iran conflict which has reached its shores with the downing of Iranian vessel IRIS Dena. 

He says, "No civilian should die in wars. Our approach is that every life is as precious as our own. We jealously guard our non-aligned policy while ensuring that humanitarian values and the saving of lives remain our top priority. What the world urgently needs today is peace.

"There is a real risk of a severe global economic crisis, and entire societies are facing serious and complex challenges. We call upon all parties to demonstrate a firm commitment to peace. As a state, Sri Lanka stands ready to support every step toward ending hostilities. All our actions are aimed at saving lives and ensuring that humanity prevails."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Why 11% of Israel's labour force is absent from work
LIVE! Why 11% of Israel's labour force is absent from work

'Iran Waiting For American Troops'
'Iran Waiting For American Troops'

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has warned the United States that Iran is ready to confront American troops if the US launches a ground invasion, calling such a move a potential 'big disaster' for Washington.

No option but...: Iranian minister on US-Israel 'invasion'
No option but...: Iranian minister on US-Israel 'invasion'

Amid escalating tensions, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh declares Iran's unwavering commitment to a 'heroic nationalist defence' against perceived American and Israeli aggression, vowing to resist what he calls an...

Missing Su-30 MKI crashes in Assam; 2 pilots killed
Missing Su-30 MKI crashes in Assam; 2 pilots killed

An Indian Air Force Su-30 MKI fighter jet crashed in Assam during a training mission, prompting an immediate search operation for the missing pilots.

'Trump ka naya khel': Cong after US waiver on Russian oil
'Trump ka naya khel': Cong after US waiver on Russian oil

The Congress has strongly criticised the US government's temporary waiver allowing India to purchase Russian oil, raising concerns about continued 'American blackmail' and its impact on India's energy policy.

