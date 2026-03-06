Nations clashing abnormal, but now new normal: Rajnath

11:56





Addressing the Sagar Sankalp Maritime Conclave in Kolkata, the Defence Minister said that the disruption of trade routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, has affected several sectors and global trade.





The ongoing conflict between US-Israel and Iran has dragged the West Asian region into a state of conflict, hampering the trade routes at the Strait of Hormuz and impacting the global oil and energy supply chain.





The Defence Minister said, "What is happening in the Middle East is highly unusual. It is difficult to make any firm comment at this stage on the direction in which conditions in the Middle East, or in our neighbourhood, might proceed going forward. If we look at the Strait of Hormuz or the entire Persian Gulf region, it is an extremely important area for the world's energy security."





"When there is a disturbance or disruption in this region, it directly impacts the supply of oil and gas. Not only that, today we are witnessing supply chain disruptions not just in the energy sector, but in other sectors as well. The direct impact of these uncertainties falls on the economy and global trade," he said.





The Defence Minister also expressed concern over increasing strategic competition among nations across multiple domains, saying that the "abnormality is becoming the new normal."





"Nations are clashing with each other on land, in the air, in the waters and even in space. This is concerning and an abnormal situation. What is more worrying is that this abnormality is becoming the new normal," he said. Amid the changing geopolitical equations and uncertainties, Rajnath Singh called for India to provide leadership in the maritime sector and termed 'self-reliance' as the only way to counter the supply chain disruptions. -- ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday acknowledged the global energy supply chain disruption amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, terming it "highly unusual."