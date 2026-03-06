Why 11% of Israel's labour force is absent from work

12:58

Israeli soldiers are also drawn from reservists. Pic: Reuters/Amir Cohen





The main industries affected are arts, entertainment and leisure, management and support services, other services, education and commerce. According to the Labour Ministry's estimate, those absent from the labour market due to unemployment, active duty, or reserve forces constitute about 11% of the labour force, which is about 490,000 absentees. -- ANI

On the 6th day of the fighting in Operation Roaring Lion against Iran, Israel's Ministry of Labour published the estimate of damage to the labour market following the special situation declared on the home front.