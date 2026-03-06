'Trump can't appoint NYC mayor, never mind Iran leader'

13:27

Criticising the American leadership's approach to Tehran, he pointed to what he described as a "colonial" contradiction in US policy. "President Trump is asking for a leadership change in Iran, while he can't even appoint the mayor of New York. Can you imagine this colonial approach? While he would like to see democracy at home, he would like to topple the democratically elected president of Iran," the Iranian leader said.





Further, Khatibzadeh dismissed claims that Iran had shut down the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, emphasising that Tehran continues to act as a stabilising force in the Gulf despite the escalating war with Israel and the United States.





He stressed that Tehran remains a responsible power in the Gulf despite escalating tensions with Israel and the United States. "Iran is an anchor of stability in the Strait of Hormuz. We will announce if we close the Strait of Hormuz. We have not closed it. We are a responsible power," he said. "India and Iran share a chess mentality not like the American football mentality. Diplomacy down the road is the only option," said the Iranian minister who is also President of the Institute for Political and International Studies in Tehran. -- ANI

Amidst the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh sharply criticised US President Donald Trump, questioning Washington's stance on Iran's political future. In conversation at the Raisina Dialogue 2026 in New Delhi, Khatibzadeh said it was ironic that the US president talks about shaping Iran's leadership when he cannot even control local political appointments in the United States.