'Trump can't appoint NYC mayor, never mind Iran leader'

Fri, 06 March 2026
13:27
Donald Trump with Zohran Mamdani
Amidst the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh sharply criticised US President Donald Trump, questioning Washington's stance on Iran's political future. In conversation at the Raisina Dialogue 2026 in New Delhi, Khatibzadeh said it was ironic that the US president talks about shaping Iran's leadership when he cannot even control local political appointments in the United States.

Criticising the American leadership's approach to Tehran, he pointed to what he described as a "colonial" contradiction in US policy. "President Trump is asking for a leadership change in Iran, while he can't even appoint the mayor of New York. Can you imagine this colonial approach? While he would like to see democracy at home, he would like to topple the democratically elected president of Iran," the Iranian leader said. 

Further, Khatibzadeh dismissed claims that Iran had shut down the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, emphasising that Tehran continues to act as a stabilising force in the Gulf despite the escalating war with Israel and the United States. 

He stressed that Tehran remains a responsible power in the Gulf despite escalating tensions with Israel and the United States. "Iran is an anchor of stability in the Strait of Hormuz. We will announce if we close the Strait of Hormuz. We have not closed it. We are a responsible power," he said. "India and Iran share a chess mentality not like the American football mentality. Diplomacy down the road is the only option," said the Iranian minister who is also President of the Institute for Political and International Studies in Tehran. -- ANI

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has warned the United States that Iran is ready to confront American troops if the US launches a ground invasion, calling such a move a potential 'big disaster' for Washington.

Amid escalating tensions, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh declares Iran's unwavering commitment to a 'heroic nationalist defence' against perceived American and Israeli aggression, vowing to resist what he calls an...

An Indian Air Force Su-30 MKI fighter jet crashed in Assam during a training mission, prompting an immediate search operation for the missing pilots.

The Congress has strongly criticised the US government's temporary waiver allowing India to purchase Russian oil, raising concerns about continued 'American blackmail' and its impact on India's energy policy.

