'WSJ seems to know more than any of us at Air India'

Thu, 17 July 2025
15:14
Following the Wall Street Journal report on the Air India AI171 crash, aviation expert Sanjay Lazar on Thursday expressed concern over the leak of investigation details in the United States. 

He pointed out that while the American report claims the flight commander may have switched off the fuel controls, India's official preliminary report only contains a short pilot denial and lacks the full cockpit voice recorder transcript. 

Lazar questioned why the full cockpit voice recorder (CVR) transcript was not shared in the preliminary report by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and said it is worrying that a foreign media outlet appears to have more information than Indian authorities or the public. 

Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Lazar said, "The Wall Street Journal this morning has released a report, which suggested that the commander of the flight AI171 had undone the fuel switches. The preliminary report of the AAIB of India has only released a single statement, a very bold statement, which says, "Why did you cut it off? And the pilot replied, No, I did not." Given this single statement, I do not believe that there is ample scope for us to make a determination. The preliminary report failed to provide the entire transcript of the CVR. What is strange is that the AAIB preliminary report is being disclosed and leaked in the United States. And that brings a greater worry for all of us in India because this is an independent organisation controlled by the government of India. Yet the Wall Street Journal seems to know more about it than any of us in India, our parliament, or the Civil Aviation Ministry." 

Lazar said there should be a judicial probe into the Air India AI171 crash to ensure full transparency and accountability. He said an appeal should be made to the Prime Minister to order an inquiry led by a sitting High Court judge. "The Federation of Indian Pilots has expressed its dissatisfaction with the report and the role of the AAIB. I concur fully with this. We should make an appeal to the Prime Minister of India, seeking complete transparency and a judicial probe into this matter by a sitting High Court judge to ensure accountability and transparency throughout this process," Lazar said. 

A cockpit recording of dialogue between the two pilots of the Air India flight that crashed last month indicated that the captain turned off the switches that controlled fuel flowing to the plane's engines, Reuters reported, citing the Wall Street Journal report on Wednesday. -- ANI

