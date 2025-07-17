HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Trying to resolve trade deal issues: India on US trade deal

Thu, 17 July 2025
Negotiations between India and the US are underway to iron out pending issues for a trade deal, the ministry of external affairs said on Thursday. 

The comments came a day after US President Donald Trump said that Washington is "very close" to the trade pact with India. 

"These negotiations are on. Both sides are in touch with each other. They are trying to iron out issues," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing. 

India and the US have been holding negotiations for the trade pact primarily to keep the tariffs below 20 percent. 

"We're very close to a deal with India, where they open it up," Trump said on Wednesday. 

The US president said the proposed deal could provide the American companies greater access into the Indian market in line with the trade pact between the US and Indonesia. 

Washington has already sent letters to several countries sharing details of reciprocal tariff rates that would come into effect on August 1. 

New Delhi hopes it will be able to strike a deal with the US to avoid the reciprocal tariffs. -- PTI

