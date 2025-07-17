HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Shubhanshu has no immediate health concerns, says ISRO

Thu, 17 July 2025
16:46
Shubhanshu with his wife Kamna after returning home
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday said initial health assessments of astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, who returned to earth after a 20-day space mission, indicated that he was in stable condition with no immediate concerns. 

Shukla returned to earth on June 15 when the Dragon Grace spacecraft carrying him and three other astronauts of the Axiom-4 mission splashed down off San Diego coast in California. Preliminary health checks were carried out on the astronauts on the recovery ship soon after they exited the spacecraft. Later, the astronauts were airlifted by helicopter from the recovery ship to the mainland for further medical evaluations and debriefing sessions. 

Later, Shukla was flown to Houston for a week-long rehabilitation program to mitigate any adverse effect of microgravity. "This is being administered by Axiom's flight surgeon and ISRO's flight surgeon is also participating in this program," ISRO said. 

The rehabilitation programme includes a series of medical checks especially cardiovascular assessments, musculoskeletal tests and psychological debrief. The rehabilitation activities also focus on monitoring physical and mental health, addressing any effects of microgravity, and preparing him for a return to normal activities. -- PTI

