HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Puri stampede: 147 people record statements before inquiry team

Thu, 17 July 2025
Share:
13:24
image
Altogether 147 people have so far recorded their statements as part of an administrative inquiry into the June 29 stampede in Odisha's Puri district, where three persons were killed and around 50 others injured during the Rath Yatra festivities, officials said on Thursday. 

These people recorded their statements before Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary Anu Garg, who is leading the administrative inquiry, they said. 

During the last hearing, held at the Special Circuit House, Puri on Wednesday, 42 people, including police personnel and staffers who were on duty on June 29 and deployed at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), recorded their statements, the officials said. Garg, who has been asked to submit a report by July 30, said, We have recorded statements of different stakeholders both in Bhubaneswar and Puri in four different sessions." 

Seventeen people attended the public hearings in Bhubaneswar, and three other sessions were held in Puri, where many others recorded their statements on the stampede incident which took place near the Shree Gundicha temple, she said.

The stampede took place amid a massive rush of devotees early on June 29 when three chariots of sibling deities were parked in front of the Shree Gundicha temple. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'AI-171 crew deserve respect, not character assassination'
LIVE! 'AI-171 crew deserve respect, not character assassination'

AI171 probe: Pilots' body flags possible tech faults
AI171 probe: Pilots' body flags possible tech faults

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has asked the government to reassess possible technical misinterpretation or mechanical faults in Air India's Boeing 787-8 plane that crashed last month and sought inclusion of subject matter experts...

'It Must Have Been Hellish In The Cockpit'
'It Must Have Been Hellish In The Cockpit'

'Visualise those 15 to 18 seconds: Fully loaded aircraft, pilot manually controlling with both hands (no autopilot immediately after takeoff), looking forward while switches are behind.'

'I'm Dying, But Don't Let Our Territory Fall To Enemy'
'I'm Dying, But Don't Let Our Territory Fall To Enemy'

The Pakistanis were so fearful of Brigadier Mohammad Usman, the 'Lion of Naushera', that they announced a Rs 50,000 bounty on his head.

Delhi court's unusual punishment: 'Stand with hands up'
Delhi court's unusual punishment: 'Stand with hands up'

A Delhi court directed four accused persons to stand in the court with their hands raised in the air for the entire day after finding them guilty of contempt of court.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD