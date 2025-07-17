Puri stampede: 147 people record statements before inquiry team

13:24





These people recorded their statements before Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary Anu Garg, who is leading the administrative inquiry, they said.





During the last hearing, held at the Special Circuit House, Puri on Wednesday, 42 people, including police personnel and staffers who were on duty on June 29 and deployed at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), recorded their statements, the officials said. Garg, who has been asked to submit a report by July 30, said, We have recorded statements of different stakeholders both in Bhubaneswar and Puri in four different sessions."





Seventeen people attended the public hearings in Bhubaneswar, and three other sessions were held in Puri, where many others recorded their statements on the stampede incident which took place near the Shree Gundicha temple, she said.





The stampede took place amid a massive rush of devotees early on June 29 when three chariots of sibling deities were parked in front of the Shree Gundicha temple. -- PTI

