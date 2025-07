17:19

"India, on July 16 achieved a significant milestone by successfully destroying two aerial high speed unmanned targets at high-altitude in Ladakh by Akash Prime, the upgraded variant of Akash weapon system for the Indian Army," the ministry said. PTI

India has successfully test fired the Akash Prime missile in Ladakh, the defence ministry said on Thursday. The weapon system is customised to operate in an altitude of 4,500 metres.