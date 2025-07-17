Annamalai appears in court in defamation case filed by DMK leader TR Baalu

17:52

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai





The XVII metropolitan magistrate, before whom Annamalai appeared, posted to August 28, further hearing of the case.





In his complaint, Baalu had said that the "DMK files," released by Annamalai had malicious allegations against him.





Baalu sought action against the BJP leader for raising allegations without substantial evidence, which amounts to defamation and thus attracts relevant penal provisions.





Baalu further said the defamatory statements were issued with a malicious intention to harm his reputation and defame him before the public.





The 'DMK files,' released by Annamalai on April 14, 2023 contains several vile and reckless statements about him that were per se false, defamatory and have scandalous imputations, according to Baalu.





In a social media post, Annamalai claimed that Baalu did not appear before the Saidapet court "as usual."





The BJP leader said he appeared before the court and alleged that Baalu was "avoiding appearing" in court.





On April 14, 2023 Annamalai alleged that "kickbacks of Rs 200 crore" had been channelled by a multinational company through two shell firms to "Chief Minister M K Stalin for DMK's 2011 election fund".





The ruling DMK had then dismissed the allegation as "laughable, baseless and unfounded." It had also promised legal action against Annamalai. -- PTI

