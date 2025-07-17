HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Adani has just executed a Rs 7,150 cr deal

Thu, 17 July 2025
Share:
17:18
image
Adani has executed the sale of a 20 per cent stake in AWL Agri Business Limited to Wilmar International, Singapore, with the deal size valued at Rs 7,150 crore, according to a stock exchange filing by Adani Enterprises. The stake sale was executed at Rs 275 per share. 

In December 2024, Adani Commodities LLP (ACL), subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd and Lence Pte. Ltd., subsidiary of Wilmar International, Singapore entered into an agreement. They gave each other the option to buy or sell AEL/ACL's shares in AWL (Adani Wilmar Limited) later, at a price they both agree on, but not more than Rs 305 per share. The two together held 88 per cent in the company (44 per cent each). In January 2025, AEL/ACL sold 13.5 per cent of its shareholding in AWL at Rs 276.51 per share. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Nimisha Priya case: India in touch with 'friendly nations'
LIVE! Nimisha Priya case: India in touch with 'friendly nations'

Beijing ready to revive Russia-India-China troika
Beijing ready to revive Russia-India-China troika

China has expressed its support for Russia's initiative to revive the Russia-India-China (RIC) troika, emphasizing its importance for regional and global security and stability.

5.76 lakh Bihar voters enrolled at multiple places: EC
5.76 lakh Bihar voters enrolled at multiple places: EC

The Election Commission has uncovered significant irregularities in Bihar's voter list, including multiple enrollments and probable deaths, during a special intensive revision.

Punjab orders DNA test of children begging with adults
Punjab orders DNA test of children begging with adults

In a move aimed at checking child trafficking and their exploitation for begging, the Punjab government directed all deputy commissioners (DC) to conduct DNA tests on children found begging with adults on the streets to verify their...

Venus to Wed! Tennis Legend Finds Love at 45
Venus to Wed! Tennis Legend Finds Love at 45

Last week, Venus and her inner circle set sail on a luxurious bachelorette getaway in the Adriatic Sea. Hosted on a private yacht near Italy, the pre-wedding bash was classy, elegant, and full of joy.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD