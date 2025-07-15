Booth level officer sacked for indulging in corruption during SIR in Bihar

00:35





According to an EC statement, complaints had been received against Gauri Shankar, a teacher at a secondary school, who had been appointed as a BLO in Wazirganj assembly constituency.





"Media reports came to the fore about him taking bribes. Finding his conduct as unbecoming of a government servant, Gaya DM Shashank Shubhankar has ordered that he be immediately removed as a BLO and an FIR be lodged against him. His suspension has also been recommended", the EC said.





This is the second instance, since the previous day, of a BLO in Bihar facing action for alleged misconduct during the mammoth exercise which aims at covering 7.9 crore voters across the state.





On Sunday, a BLO in Sahebpur Kamal assembly segment of Begusarai had been placed under suspension for providing "misleading and incorrect information" to media outlets.





Till date, the EC claims to have covered 6.6 crore (83.66 crore) voters as part of the exercise for which a July 25 deadline has been set. -- PTI

