Navy official from Odisha 'missing' on way to Kerala

January 22, 2025  23:51
File image
A 26-year-old junior-level Navy official went "missing" after he left his home town Berhampur in Odisha's Ganjam district to join duty at a Naval unit in Kerala's Kochi, his family said on Wednesday. 

Sourav Kumar Patra, who joined the Indian Navy in 2019, had come home in December for a marriage ceremony, his brother Sameer said. 

"He left early on January 19 and took a train to Visakhapatnam, where he was supposed to catch a flight to Kochi at 12:30 pm. However, his phone has been off since that morning," Sameer added. 

His family members lodged a missing complaint with the Berhampur Town Police Station on Wednesday, based on which a case was registered and a probe initiated, a senior officer said. 

Sameer requested the Odisha police and the Indian Navy to trace his brother at the earliest. 

"During preliminary investigation, the police found that Sourav's last mobile location was at Ichchapuram, a nearby station from Berhampur. Further investigation is under progress," the police officer said. -- PTI
