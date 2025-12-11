Unable to learn English, Andhra student dies by suicide

23:03





The incident occurred when the student of District Institute of Education and Training locked herself inside the college sick room after her friends briefly stepped out.





"She was a 17-year-old Dalit student at the District Institute of Education and Training at B Thandrapadu near Kurnool and allegedly died by suicide," a police official said.





According to the police, the girl told her father earlier that she was unable to cope with the English language and even written that "dying was easier than learning it".





Despite this, the girl's parents forcibly sent her back to college. Her friends also mentioned that she had been facing menstrual issues, which may have added to her emotional distress, the police said.





Meanwhile, police have registered a case under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. -- PTI

A 17-year-old Dalit girl allegedly died by suicide over her "inability to learn English language" here on Thursday, police said.