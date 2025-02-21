Which foreign PM called Modi his 'mentor'?

17:09





In his keynote address at the School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL) conclave here, Tobgay made liberal use of Hindi that drew multiple applause from the audience.





"Without a doubt, I see an image of an elder brother in you, who always guides me and helps me ('Nisandeh, aap mei ek bade bhai ki chhavi dekhta hun, jo sadaiv mera margdarshan karte hain, aur mujhe sahayta dete hain')," he said.





Tshering termed the SOUL initiative a "brainchild of Modi", adding, it is yet another testament to his unwavering commitment to nurturing authentic leaders and empowering them to serve the great republic of India. In his address, the Bhutanese prime minister humbly submitted that he had come to attend the event to not offer any leadership lessons but to "learn as a student".





"Leadership is not about titles, it is not about positions, it is about vision, it is about courage, it is about the ability to inspire change. Leadership is about transformation, it is about taking society where it stands today, and guiding it towards a future that is more prosperous, more peaceful and happier for all," he asserted.





He emphasised that a leader sees what others do not yet see, believes in what others may doubt, and takes action where others hesitate.





"The greatest leaders in history have not merely led organisations or nations, they have led revolutions of thoughts, process and development. 'Aadarniya Pradhan Mantri, mere bade bhai, aapne apni buddhimani, saahas aur karuna se bhare netritav se Bharat ko das hi warshon mein pragati ke path par agrasar kiya hai' (Hon'ble Prime Minister, my elder brother, with your leadership driven with intelligence, courage and compassion, you have set India on the path of development in just 10 years," Tobgay said.





Modi acknowledged the praise showered on him by his Bhutanese counterpart with folded hands. Tobgay termed government's initiatives like Make in India, Digital India, Swachh Bharat as Modi's "gifts to the nation". -- PTI

