Kerala ragging horror: Dumbbells hung from private parts

The incident took place at Government Nursing College in Kottayam where three first-year students - all from Thiruvananthapuram - filed a formal complaint with the Kottayam Gandhinagar police, detailing a series of violent acts that began in November 2024 and continued for nearly three months.





NDTV reports: Stripped naked, dumbells hung from private parts, stabbed with geometry box compasses and beaten bloody for three months -- a fresh ragging incident has rocked a government college in Kerala where five third-year nursing students have been arrested for allegedly subjecting their juniors to months of brutal physical and mental abuse.