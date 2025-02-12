Kerala ragging horror: Dumbbells hung from private parts

NDTV reports: Stripped naked, dumbells hung from private parts, stabbed with geometry box compasses and beaten bloody for three months -- a fresh ragging incident has rocked a government college in Kerala where five third-year nursing students have been arrested for allegedly subjecting their juniors to months of brutal physical and mental abuse.
The incident took place at Government Nursing College in Kottayam where three first-year students - all from Thiruvananthapuram - filed a formal complaint with the Kottayam Gandhinagar police, detailing a series of violent acts that began in November 2024 and continued for nearly three months.