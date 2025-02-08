RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Even class 10 student can add up all votes: Sanjay Singh accuses ECI of...

February 08, 2025  08:26
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh backed Arvind Kejriwal's allegation and accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of "refusing to upload" Form 17C, which provides the data of the total number of votes polled by the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in each Delhi Assembly constituency. 

Reacting to the AAP chief's allegation, Singh said, "Even a class 10th student can add up all votes and tell us, why didn't they (Election Commission) do it?" This comes after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of "refusing to upload" Form 17C, which provides the data of the total number of votes polled by the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in each Delhi Assembly constituency. 

"EC has refused to upload form 17C and the number of votes polled per booth in each assembly despite several requests," the AAP chief said in a post on X. The party has also launched a website, where they have claimed to have uploaded copies of Form 17C provided to AAP for every assembly constituency. -- ANI
