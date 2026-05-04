HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Trinamool's Sagarika Ghose alleges delay in vote counting in Bengal

Mon, 04 May 2026
Share:
14:23
image
Trinamool Congress deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, Sagarika Ghose, on Monday alleged a delay in vote counting in West Bengal, which went to polls in two phases last month.

As counting trends put the BJP ahead of the Trinamool in Bengal, Ghose, in a post on X, claimed that trends for around 100 seats were not yet uploaded by the Election Commission on its website.

"Trends for 100 seats have still not been uploaded by the ECI. Why this delay in counting? Why is counting so slow? Why only one or two rounds counted until now?" Ghose asked in the post.

"TMC workers are full of spirit and will not move until every vote is counted. Joy Bangla!" she added.

According to the Election Commission data, at 2 pm, the BJP was ahead on 192 seats in the 294-member House in Bengal, followed by the ruling Trinamool Congress at a distant second place with leads in 92 seats. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi loses by 23k votes
LIVE! Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi loses by 23k votes

Battle for 5 states: LEADS/RESULTS
Battle for 5 states: LEADS/RESULTS

Track the 2026 assembly election results for Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry, and Kerala with live vote counting updates, candidate leads, and interactive doughnut graphs. Stay informed with real?time numbers, trends, and...

BJP breaches Mamata's citadel, crosses majority mark in Bengal
BJP breaches Mamata's citadel, crosses majority mark in Bengal

The Bharatiya Janata Party has surged past the halfway mark in the West Bengal assembly elections, leading in 185 seats against the Trinamool Congress's 91, signalling a potential political shift in the state. Early trends suggest a...

We are still ahead in 170 seats: Mamata as BJP leads in Bengal
We are still ahead in 170 seats: Mamata as BJP leads in Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged TMC candidates and agents to remain vigilant at counting centres, alleging a 'game plan' by the BJP and the Election Commission to show the BJP taking an early lead.

'We Will Soon Have Another Election In Tamil Nadu'
'We Will Soon Have Another Election In Tamil Nadu'

'Even if they align with the TVK now, I don't think the AIADMK leadership will completely surrender to the dominance of Vijay.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO