Trinamool's Sagarika Ghose alleges delay in vote counting in Bengal

14:23

Trinamool Congress deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, Sagarika Ghose, on Monday alleged a delay in vote counting in West Bengal, which went to polls in two phases last month.



As counting trends put the BJP ahead of the Trinamool in Bengal, Ghose, in a post on X, claimed that trends for around 100 seats were not yet uploaded by the Election Commission on its website.



"Trends for 100 seats have still not been uploaded by the ECI. Why this delay in counting? Why is counting so slow? Why only one or two rounds counted until now?" Ghose asked in the post.



"TMC workers are full of spirit and will not move until every vote is counted. Joy Bangla!" she added.



According to the Election Commission data, at 2 pm, the BJP was ahead on 192 seats in the 294-member House in Bengal, followed by the ruling Trinamool Congress at a distant second place with leads in 92 seats. PTI