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Security tightened around Mamata Banerjee's residence

Mon, 04 May 2026
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Security around West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence in Kalighat in the city was beefed up on Monday afternoon following a directive of the Election Commission after a group of people reached near the place and raised "Jai Sree Ram" slogans near her home, a senior official said.

The security around the state secretariat 'Nabanna' was also tightened following the directive of the poll panel.

The Election Commission website has shown that till 3.30 pm, the BJP is leading 195 seats in the 294-member West Bengal assembly, while the TMC, headed by Banerjee, is ahead in 92 seats.

"Central forces have been deployed around Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence and state secretariat after we got reports that a group of people reached there and raised slogans. We do not want any disruption of law and order," the official said.

"We will not take any chance, and anyone trying to break the peace will face strict action," he added.

The poll panel has asked the police not to allow any victory rally of any political party on Monday, primarily to maintain law and order in the state.

All victory rallies will be allowed on Tuesday. PTI

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