INDI alliance has no future: BJP on poll results

14:10

In the lead in West Bengal and Assam, the BJP on Monday said the election results have exposed "deep cracks" in the INDIA bloc and that the opposition alliance has no future.



The party also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying he has failed to effectively steer the alliance and is again absent on the counting day.



The BJP was forging a possible victory path in West Bengal with leads in 192 seats against the ruling TMC's 94. It is also surging ahead in Assam, according to trends on the Election Commission website.



BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said the election outcome has exposed deep cracks within the opposition bloc.



"The biggest takeaway of this election is that the 'INDI' alliance has completely broken and vanished. Rahul Gandhi has failed to lead the alliance. It was shown in the entire election that Rahul Gandhi failed to handle the 'INDI' alliance," Poonawalla said in a post on X.



He also criticised Gandhi for not being around on the counting day.



"Election results are coming today and Rahul Gandhi is again abroad to celebrate holidays. There was no coordination between alliance partners," the BJP spokesperson said, adding that the opposition bloc lacks cohesion and direction.



"Now there is no such thing as the 'INDI' alliance in the country. It has no future. RIP 'INDI' alliance," he added.



Poonawalla credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the BJP's growing footprint.



"Despite being in power continuously for 12 years in the country, BJP governments are being formed in new states and the BJP's vote share is increasing and people's confidence in BJP is getting stronger thanks to Modi ji," he said. -- PTI