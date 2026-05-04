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MK Stalin loses

Mon, 04 May 2026
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MK Stalin loses from the Kolathur constituency. 

Actor-politician Vijay appears to be in waiting to create a new history in the electoral politics of Tamil Nadu with no parallels as his party, the TVK is leading in 107 constituencies out of the total 234 Assembly segments as counting of votes polled in the April 23 elections was on across the state. 

A record wave against the ruling DMK was clear when Chief Minister M K Stalin himself trailed behind TVK's little known VS Babu in Kolathur segment here, as per EC updates. Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin was behind TVK's D Selvam in Chepauk-Thiruvalikeni, according to EC data posted on the its website.

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