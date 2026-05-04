Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi loses by 23k votes

14:28

Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi loses to rival Hitendranath Goswami of the BJP by 23,182 votes from the Jorhat assembly constituency, the Election Commission said.



Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu wins Dhemaji seat by 32,229 votes over nearest Cong rival Sailen Sonowal:



Assam cabinet Minister and BPF leader Charan Boro retained his Mazbat constituency, defeating the nearest JMM rival by over 55,000 votes, according to Election Commission data.



Congress MLA Chandy Oommen on Monday retained his home turf Puthuppally by a massive margin of 52,907 votes. He is the son of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.