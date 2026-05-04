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Bengal where Shyama Prasad Mookerjee was born is ours: Bihar CM Samrat

Mon, 04 May 2026
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Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday celebrated the BJP's success in West Bengal assembly polls, invoking the memory of Hindutva ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

Choudhary, who last month became the first BJP leader to head a government in Bihar, voiced his sentiments about the development in the neighbouring state on social media.

"Where Syama Prasad Mookerjee was born, that Bengal is ours. A heartfelt millionfold thanks to the patriotic people of West Bengal for the historic mandate in assembly polls," he posted on social media. PTI

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