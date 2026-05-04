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Everything being reported wrong: Mamata

Mon, 04 May 2026
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West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged irregularities during the counting process of the Assembly Elections 2026. As projections of the counting of votes by the Election Commission began trickling in, she claimed that counting had been halted at several places and accused the Election Commission of India and central forces of acting unfairly.

As BJP crossed the halfway mark in the 294-member assembly as per early leads, Chief Minister in a self-made video urged counting agents of her party not to leave counting venues.

"Do not lose hearts, we will win after sundown," she said.

"We are ahead by more than 100 seats, which is not being reported. Everything is being reported wrong. The Election Commission is working entirely as per its own will, and central forces are also with them. The police are also working with the central forces," Mamata Banerjee alleged.

She also alleged that counting has been halted at many places as a tactic to benefit the BJP.

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